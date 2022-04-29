Senior legislator calls for promoting craftsmanship ahead of International Labor Day

Xinhua) 09:27, April 29, 2022

A teleconference marking the International Labor Day is held in China on April 28, 2022. Exemplary units and workers were presented with national labor awards and honorary titles at the meeting. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese legislator on Thursday called for more efforts to promote the spirit of model workers, hard work and craftsmanship at a meeting ahead of the upcoming International Labor Day.

Wang Dongming, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and chairman of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, called on trade unions at various levels to undertake more skill competitions and deepen reforms of the cultivation of industrial workers.

Wang extended greetings to workers across the country at the teleconference marking the holiday.

Exemplary units and workers were presented with national labor awards and honorary titles at the meeting. Of the 966 individuals honored at the meeting, industrial and grassroots workers respectively accounted for approximately 40 percent and two-thirds of the recipients.

A teleconference marking the International Labor Day is held in China on April 28, 2022. Exemplary units and workers were presented with national labor awards and honorary titles at the meeting. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A teleconference marking the International Labor Day is held in China on April 28, 2022. Exemplary units and workers were presented with national labor awards and honorary titles at the meeting. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A teleconference marking the International Labor Day is held in China on April 28, 2022. Exemplary units and workers were presented with national labor awards and honorary titles at the meeting. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)