Senior legislator stresses improving overseas Chinese affairs

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese legislator on Tuesday called for continuous efforts to better the work on the affairs related to overseas Chinese in the new era and promote the rule of law on overseas Chinese affairs.

Padma Choling, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, made the remarks at a symposium in Beijing, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Law on the Protection of the Rights and Interests of Returned Overseas Chinese and the Family Members of Overseas Chinese.

China has made progress in the legislative work and promoting of the laws and regulations related to overseas Chinese in the past 30 years, said Padma Choling.

He noted that the role of returned overseas Chinese and their relatives in participating in the management of state affairs is continuously strengthened.

Padma Choling also underlined that the country should keep giving full play to the advantages of overseas Chinese and carry on cooperation with them.