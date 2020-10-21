Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Senior legislator stresses improving overseas Chinese affairs

(Xinhua)    11:54, October 21, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese legislator on Tuesday called for continuous efforts to better the work on the affairs related to overseas Chinese in the new era and promote the rule of law on overseas Chinese affairs.

Padma Choling, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, made the remarks at a symposium in Beijing, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Law on the Protection of the Rights and Interests of Returned Overseas Chinese and the Family Members of Overseas Chinese.

China has made progress in the legislative work and promoting of the laws and regulations related to overseas Chinese in the past 30 years, said Padma Choling.

He noted that the role of returned overseas Chinese and their relatives in participating in the management of state affairs is continuously strengthened.

Padma Choling also underlined that the country should keep giving full play to the advantages of overseas Chinese and carry on cooperation with them.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York