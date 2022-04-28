China's top legislator holds virtual talks with Norwegian parliament president

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds virtual talks with Masud Gharahkhani, president of the Norwegian parliament, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Wednesday held virtual talks with Masud Gharahkhani, president of the Norwegian parliament.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China is willing to work with Norway to implement the consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, and consolidate the political foundation for the sustained and sound development of bilateral relations.

He said the two countries can enhance cooperation in green development, deepen people-to-people cooperation in fields such as the cultivation of winter sports talents, sports event management and venue construction.

Li said he hopes that the legislative agencies of the two countries will promote exchanges and mutual learning in areas such as public health, education and scientific research, and help foster a stable, open, fair and transparent law environment conducive to bilateral cooperation.

Gharahkhani said Norway and China share a broad range of common interests and have carried out sound cooperation both in the bilateral and multilateral arena.

The Norwegian parliament is ready to enhance exchanges with the NPC to promote cooperation between the two countries and enhance popular support for friendly ties, he added.

