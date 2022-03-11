Languages

Friday, March 11, 2022

Top legislator addresses closing meeting of China's annual legislative session

(Xinhua) 09:50, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, on Friday delivered a speech at the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC, China's top legislature. 

