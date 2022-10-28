Chinese lawmakers meet to deliberate laws

Xinhua) 09:35, October 28, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the second plenary meeting of the 37th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmakers met on Thursday to deliberate draft laws and law revisions at an ongoing standing committee session of the National People's Congress (NPC).

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the second plenary meeting of the 37th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee.

Lawmakers deliberated a draft revision to the Law on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Women and a draft Yellow River protection law, both submitted by the NPC Constitution and Law Committee for a third reading, as well as a draft revision to the Animal Husbandry Law, submitted by the Constitution and Law Committee for a second reading.

In its reports to the session, the Constitution and Law Committee said the three drafts are already relatively mature, and suggested the session adopt them.

A draft amendment to the Legislation Law, a draft law on building an accessible environment, a draft revision to the Law on Administrative Review, and a draft reservists law were submitted to the session for the first reading.

Lawmakers also reviewed treaties on international judicial assistance in criminal matters, reports on deputy qualifications and Li's overseas visits, and personnel related bills.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)