Chinese lawmakers to deliberate draft revisions to laws

Xinhua) 09:21, October 25, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers will deliberate a draft amendment to China's Legislation Law, which highlights strengthened enforcement and supervision of the Constitution, later this week.

The draft amendment also aims to improve the system and mechanism for better cohesion between legislative and reform decisions, Zang Tiewei, a spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, China's top legislature, said Monday.

The draft amendment will be submitted on Wednesday to a session of the NPC Standing Committee for a first reading, Zang said.

It will also improve the legislative procedure and working mechanism of the NPC and its Standing Committee, supplement relevant content to meet the needs of supervision system reform, improve relevant provisions of local laws and regulations, and further improve the system for the recording and review of normative documents.

A draft revision to the Administrative Reconsideration Law will also be given the first reading at this session, Zang said, adding that relevant principles, responsibilities and support will be further specified.

The session will also review the third draft revision of the Law on the Protection of Women's Rights and Interests and the third draft of the Yellow River Protection Law.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)