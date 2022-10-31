Senior Chinese lawmakers hear reports on draft law deliberations

Xinhua) 09:23, October 31, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 127th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Council of Chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee held a meeting Saturday to hear reports on the deliberation of a draft law and law revisions.

The meeting, presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, heard reports on changes made to a draft revision to the Law on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Women, a draft Yellow River protection law, and a draft revision to the Animal Husbandry Law.

Lawmakers also heard deliberation reports on treaties on international judicial assistance in criminal matters, reports on deputies' proposals, and personnel-related bills.

The meeting decided to submit the drafts to the ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee for review.

