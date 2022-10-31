China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 08:31, October 31, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the 37th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 37th session Sunday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a revised Law on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Women, a Yellow River protection law, and a revised Animal Husbandry Law.

They also adopted a decision to remove Chen Wenqing from the post of minister of state security, and appoint Chen Yixin to the position.

President Xi Jinping signed four presidential orders to promulgate the laws and the decision.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

Lawmakers ratified several treaties on international judicial assistance in criminal matters, reports on deputy qualifications, and personnel related bills, among others.

Addressing the meeting, Li called on relevant authorities to step up the promotion of the newly adopted laws, improve supporting measures, and ensure that the laws are effectively implemented.

Li said to study and implement the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is the primary political task at present and for some time to come.

The NPC and its standing committee, as well as all its special committees and administrative bodies ought to focus on the CPC Central Committee's major decisions for the present and for some time to come, and carry out their work in accordance with the law, said Li.

He called on them to rally more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress in all aspects and throughout the entire process of the work of the people's congresses.

Li also chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)