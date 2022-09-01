Chinese top legislator attends symposium of NPC deputies in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:12, September 01, 2022

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends a symposium of NPC deputies in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

