Chinese top legislator attends symposium of NPC deputies in Beijing
(Xinhua) 10:12, September 01, 2022
Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends a symposium of NPC deputies in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)
