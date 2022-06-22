China to legislate on countermeasures to rights infringements in int'l sports events

Xinhua) 10:09, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft law revision allowing the country to take countermeasures to actions deemed to have undermined its dignity and interests in international sports events.

The draft revision to the Law on Physical Culture and Sports was submitted on Tuesday to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) for the third reading.

The People's Republic of China can take corresponding measures in light of the actual situation if any country, region, or organization undermines China's sovereignty, security, development interests, or dignity in international sports events, according to the draft.

In an explanatory document on the draft, the NPC Constitution and Law Committee suggested that the draft be passed at the session of the NPC Standing Committee, which is scheduled from Tuesday to Friday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)