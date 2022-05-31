China's top legislature schedules standing committee session

May 31, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 118th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) will convene its 35th session from June 21 to 24 in Beijing.

The decision was made on Monday at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

According to the proposed agenda, lawmakers will review at the session a draft revision to the Law on Physical Culture and Sports, a draft black soil conservation law, a draft amendment to the Anti-monopoly Law, and a draft amendment to the procedural rules of the NPC Standing Committee.

They will also review a draft law on telecom and online fraud, a draft revision to the Law on Quality and Safety of Agricultural Products, a draft Yellow River protection law, and a draft civil enforcement law, among other reports and bills.

