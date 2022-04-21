China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the 34th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing, capital of China, April 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 34th session Wednesday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a law on futures and derivatives, a revised Vocational Education Law, and a decision to remove Wang Menghui from the post of minister of housing and urban-rural development.

President Xi Jinping signed three presidential orders to promulgate the laws and the decision.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

Lawmakers passed three bills on the electoral rules for the 14th NPC, and ratified a revised agreement on regional anti-terrorist structure between the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the International Labour Organization's Forced Labour Convention, 1930, and the Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, 1957.

They also approved a report on deputy qualifications and passed personnel-related bills.

Addressing the closing meeting, Li called for solid efforts in organizing the elections of deputies to the 14th NPC.

Stressing the importance of the work of the people's congresses, Li called on lawmakers to rigorously perform their duties and spare no efforts in fulfilling the historical missions of the 13th NPC.

Li chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the closing meeting.

