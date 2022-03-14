China releases work report of NPC Standing Committee

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The full text of the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) delivered by the committee's chairman Li Zhanshu on March 8 and approved Friday at the fifth session of the 13th NPC was released via Xinhua News Agency on Monday.

The report reviews the NPC Standing Committee's work since the fourth session of the top legislature last year in six aspects:

I. Further improving laws relating to the Constitution and safeguarding its supreme legal status, authority, and force;

II. Moving faster to formulate and revise laws to provide legal safeguards for building a modern socialist nation in all respects while prioritizing the overall work of the Party and the country;

III. Exercising more stringent and effective oversight of the lawful performance of the State Council, the National Commission of Supervision, the Supreme People's Court, and the Supreme People's Procuratorate to ensure the full implementation of the Party Central Committee's major decisions and plans;

IV. Providing support and safeguards for deputies to carry out their duties in accordance with the law and making sure that the idea of the people as masters of the country was reflected in how deputies played their roles;

V. Advancing the NPC's international exchanges while focusing closely on China's overall diplomatic objectives and tasks;

VI. Advancing whole-process people's democracy and intensifying self-improvement efforts in line with the fundamental identity of the NPC Standing Committee.

The report lays out the NPC Standing Committee's main tasks for the coming year as follows:

I. Thoroughly applying the guiding principles from the sixth plenary session of the 19th Party Central Committee and the Central People's Congress Work Conference;

II. Using a complete set of institutions to ensure the implementation of the Constitution;

III. Making the legislative work more systematic, integrated, and coordinated;

IV. Earnestly conducting oversight of the implementation of the law and of work performance;

V. Giving full play to the role of NPC deputies;

VI. Effectively carrying out international exchanges;

VII. Strengthening self-improvement efforts in line with the requirement to uphold the four-fold role of the Standing Committee.

