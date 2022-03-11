Documents to be put to vote at China's annual legislative session

Li Zhanshu, an executive chairman of the presidium of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the third meeting of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The presidium for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, has decided to put a raft of documents to vote at the session's closing meeting on Friday.

Li Zhanshu, an executive chairman of the presidium, presided over the third and fourth meetings of the presidium held Thursday.

Two meetings of the presidium's executive chairpersons were also held. Both were chaired by Li, also chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

Following are the documents:

-- draft resolution on the government work report;

-- draft resolution on the implementation of the 2021 plan and on the 2022 plan for national economic and social development;

-- draft resolution on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2021 and on the central and local budgets for 2022;

-- draft resolution on the work report of the NPC Standing Committee;

-- draft resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Court;

-- draft resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate;

-- draft amendment to the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments;

-- draft decision on the number of deputies to the 14th NPC and their election;

-- draft method for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) to elect deputies to the 14th NPC;

-- draft method for the Macao SAR to elect deputies to the 14th NPC.

At its third meeting, the presidium also approved a report on proposals put forward by NPC deputies during the annual session this year.

Li Zhanshu, an executive chairman of the presidium of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the fourth meeting of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

