Pic story: NPC deputy focuses on rural vitalization

Xinhua) 09:10, March 10, 2022

Wang Mengmeng works in her office in Dingyuan County, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 22, 2022. Wang Mengmeng, a village official in east China's Anhui Province since 2013 when she began serving in her post after graduating from university, led the village in developing specialty agriculture to cash in on the region's transport and location advantages. After taking on her duties as a deputy to the National People's Congress in 2018, Wang has carried out multiple surveys on the methods of rural vitalization. The suggestions Wang put forward at China's ongoing "two sessions" focus on the long-term development pattern of rural collective economy. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Wang Mengmeng (R) talks with a farmer in Wuwei Township of Dingyuan County, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 22, 2022.

Wang Mengmeng (L) visits a farmer in Xikong Village of Dingyuan County, east China's Anhui Province, May 8, 2020.

Wang Mengmeng attends the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022.

A farmer passes a strawberry she planted to Wang Mengmeng (R) in Wuwei Township of Dingyuan County, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 22, 2022.

Wang Mengmeng poses for a photo in a strawberry greenhouse in Wuwei Township of Dingyuan County, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 22, 2022.

Wang Mengmeng works in the accommodation of deputies from Anhui Province to the National People's Congress, in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2022.

Wang Mengmeng (L) visits a farmer in Wuwei Township of Dingyuan County, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 22, 2022.

Wang Mengmeng (L) seeks suggestions on the development of poverty-relief base from a farmer in Xikong Village of Dingyuan County, east China's Anhui Province, May 8, 2020.

Wang Mengmeng (L) packs newly-picked strawberries with a farmer in Dingyuan County, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 27, 2018.

