NPC Constitution, Law Committee deliberates draft amendment to law on local legislatures, governments

Xinhua) 08:37, March 09, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The Constitution and Law Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Monday deliberated a draft amendment to the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments.

The committee also reviewed a draft decision on the quota and election of deputies to the 14th NPC, as well as draft methods for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the Macao SAR to elect their deputies to the 14th NPC.

The documents are being deliberated at the ongoing fifth session of the 13th NPC.

A statement issued after Monday's committee meeting said the draft amendment to the law on local legislatures and governments is relatively mature and the committee submitted a deliberation result report and a draft decision on revisions to the law to the session's presidium, which will decide on submitting the draft decision on revisions to NPC delegations for further deliberation.

Members of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee said the content of the drafts on election of deputies to the 14th NPC is necessary, feasible and relatively mature, according to the statement.

The committee put forward a deliberation result report and the drafts' revised versions. The session's presidium will decide on submitting the revised versions to NPC delegations for further deliberation.

