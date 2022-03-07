Chinese leaders join discussions with political advisors

BEIJING, capital of China, March 6, 2022.

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese leaders Sunday joined national political advisors in different group discussions at the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The leaders included Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng, who are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Participating in a joint group meeting attended by national political advisors from the economic sector, Premier Li Keqiang said China will keep major economic indicators within the appropriate range, as it is of vital significance to long-term economic stability and progress.

He stressed making use of the crucial move of tax refund and cuts, and stabilizing employment and securing people's wellbeing through stabilizing market entities.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, called on national political advisors from non-CPC political parties to continue working closely with the CPC.

He asked them to make good use of consultation among political parties to advance whole-process people's democracy, and to contribute their expertise and strengths to fulfilling the goals and tasks of economic and social development for 2022.

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, said that the private economy is a key foundation of China's economic and social development, and serves as a vital part in the country's modernization drive.

In the face of complex and grim situation, the private sector should have more confidence in the Party's policies, he said, adding that China's private sector has a bright prospect despite current short-term difficulties.

Wang Huning, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, called on political advisors to thoroughly study and comprehend Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and put it into action to greet the convening of the 20th National Congress of the CPC.

He also urged efforts to inspire the people to make new accomplishments on the new journey by launching extensive public awareness activities.

Zhao Leji, secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, encouraged national political advisors to focus on cutting-edge technologies, and share their constructive views on major issues including carbon emissions peaking and carbon neutrality, as well as digital economy.

Zhao also highlighted the importance of firmly strengthening Party self-governance, improving Party conduct and moral integrity, and combating corruption.

Vice Premier Han Zheng said the central authorities stand firm in safeguarding the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao.

In light of the serious COVID-19 outbreaks in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government should shoulder its primary responsibility and relevant departments of the central authorities and localities should render their full support, Han said, calling for efforts to ensure supplies, strengthen medical treatment and strictly implement prevention and control measures.

