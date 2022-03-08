Home>>
NPC deputies arrive for 2nd plenary meeting of annual session
(Xinhua) 09:42, March 08, 2022
Deputies arrive for the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Deputies arrive for the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 8
- Aiming for common prosperity, Xi designs rural revitalization at "two sessions"
- China promotes cooperation, dialogue as global uncertainties ascend
- China's top political advisory body holds 2nd plenary meeting of annual session
- Highlights: Wang Yi speaks on China's foreign policy and external relations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.