NPC deputies arrive for 2nd plenary meeting of annual session

Xinhua) 09:42, March 08, 2022

Deputies arrive for the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Deputies arrive for the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)