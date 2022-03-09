NPC deputy from Chongqing makes suggestions about education

Liu Xiya poses for a photo at Xiejiawan Primary School in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 24, 2022.

Liu Xiya, principal of Chongqing Xiejiawan Primary School, keeps her focus on the development of high-quality compulsory education.

Since she became a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC) in 2013, Liu has made a series of suggestions about education, covering off-campus tutoring and the protection of minors, after she visited schools of different types and collected public opinions from social media.

Liu also pays more attention to the country's "double reduction" policy, which was introduced in July 2021 aiming to ease the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring for young Chinese students.

At China's ongoing annual "two sessions," Liu said during an interview that against the backdrop of the "double reduction" policy, education resources should be better optimized to facilitate students' growth. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Liu Xiya, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022.

Liu Xiya reviews her suggestions to be put forward during this year's "two sessions" in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022.

Liu Xiya (L) seeks suggestions on the implementation of China's "double reduction" policy from representatives of students' parents at Xiejiawan Primary School in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 24, 2022.

Liu Xiya (3rd R) collects suggestions on the reform of education evaluation system under China's "double reduction" policy framework from staffers of Chongqing Educational Evaluation Institute in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 24, 2022.

Liu Xiya attends the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022.

Liu Xiya works at her office at Xiejiawan Primary School in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 24, 2022.

Liu Xiya (2nd R) seeks suggestions on the implementation of China's "double reduction" policy from representatives of school staff and education authorities at Xiejiawan Primary School in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 24, 2022.

Liu Xiya (3rd L) seeks suggestions on the implementation of China's "double reduction" policy from representatives of school staff and education authorities at Xiejiawan Primary School in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 24, 2022.

Liu Xiya (C) interacts with students to welcome the new semester at Xiejiawan Primary School in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 24, 2022.

Liu Xiya (1st R) takes notes while attending deliberation with other deputies from Chongqing at the fourth session of the 12th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2016.

Liu Xiya (4th L) visits Shipingqiao Primary School to collect suggestions in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 24, 2014.

Liu Xiya (3rd L) seeks suggestions on the implementation of China's "double reduction" policy from representatives of teaching staff at Yucai Middle School in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 24, 2022.

Liu Xiya seeks suggestions on the implementation of China's "double reduction" policy from representatives of students' parents at Xiejiawan Primary School in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 24, 2022.

