China's procuratorial authorities active in defusing financial risks: report

Xinhua) 13:06, March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China's procuratorial authorities made active efforts to forestall and defuse financial risks in 2021, according to a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

A total of 43,000 people involving financial fraud or undermining the order of financial administration have been prosecuted last year, up 3.3 percent year on year, read the report submitted Tuesday to the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress for review.

