China better protects women's rights, interests via law revision
(Xinhua) 10:40, March 08, 2022
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese legislators have attached great importance to the protection of women's rights and interests, according to a work report submitted Tuesday to the country's national legislature for review.
The lawmakers have drafted and conducted an initial review of revisions to the Law on the Protection of Women's Rights and Interests, said the work report of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
They also carried out in-depth research into pronounced issues concerning the protection of women's rights and interests, and improved relevant provisions in areas such as preventive protection, handling of infringements, assistance measures, and accountability, it added.
