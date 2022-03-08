23 former ministerial-level officials prosecuted in 2021

Xinhua) 10:25, March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Twenty three former Chinese officials at the provincial or ministerial level were prosecuted in 2021, according to a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate submitted Tuesday to the ongoing national legislative session for deliberation.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)