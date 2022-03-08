China accelerates legislation on ecological conservation: report

March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China accelerated legislation on ecological conservation in 2021, setting a legal red line for protecting natural resources and the environment, according to a work report of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the top legislature.

Last year, the NPC Standing Committee formulated the Wetlands Protection Law to strengthen wetland protection and restoration and to protect biodiversity, according to the work report submitted Tuesday to the fifth session of the 13th NPC for deliberation.

Also in 2021, a draft Yellow River protection law underwent an initial review, and the NPC Standing Committee drew up and conducted the first review of a draft law on black soil conservation, the report added.

