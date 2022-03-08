Over 2 mln lawmakers elected by 1 billion voters in China

Xinhua) 10:11, March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- More than 2 million deputies to new people's congresses at the county and township levels have been directly elected by more than 1 billion voters in China, top legislator Li Zhanshu said Tuesday.

Elections for new people's congresses at the county and township levels have been largely completed across the country, Li said while delivering a work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee to the fifth session of the NPC.

