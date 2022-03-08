New electoral system ensures Hong Kong is administered by patriots: top legislator

Xinhua) 10:20, March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- A new electoral system for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) ensures that the region is administered by patriots, top legislator Li Zhanshu said Tuesday when delivering a work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

The new system provides fundamental political and institutional safeguards for good governance of Hong Kong that is based on China's Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law and that ensures genuine implementation of the policy of "one country, two systems," Li said while reviewing the work of the NPC Standing Committee over the past year.

Chinese lawmakers revised and improved Annex I and Annex II to the Basic Law of the HKSAR, imbuing them with the principle that Hong Kong should be administered by patriots. The two annexes respectively stipulate the method for the selection of the chief executive of the HKSAR, and method for the formation of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR and its voting procedures.

