Chinese procuratorial organs intensify fight against cyber-related crimes

Xinhua) 10:25, March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- About 282,000 people were prosecuted for engaging in fraud, gambling or spreading pornographic contents on internet last year, up 98.5 percent from 2020, according to a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate unveiled Tuesday.

