169,000 lawsuits filed for public interest: report
(Xinhua) 10:26, March 08, 2022
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese procuratorial organs filed and handled 169,000 public interest litigation cases in 2021, up 50 percent from 2018, according to a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate submitted Tuesday to the ongoing national legislative session for deliberation.
