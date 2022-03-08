169,000 lawsuits filed for public interest: report

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese procuratorial organs filed and handled 169,000 public interest litigation cases in 2021, up 50 percent from 2018, according to a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate submitted Tuesday to the ongoing national legislative session for deliberation.

