China's national legislature holds 2nd plenary meeting of annual session

Xinhua) 10:28, March 08, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, delivers a work report of the NPC Standing Committee to the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held its second plenary meeting Tuesday.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, delivered a work report of the NPC Standing Committee to the meeting.

Lawmakers also heard the work report of the Supreme People's Court delivered by its president Zhou Qiang and the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate delivered by Procurator-General Zhang Jun.

Wang Chen presides over the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

