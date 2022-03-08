Home>>
Chinese procuratorial organs ensure better protection for students
(Xinhua) 10:40, March 08, 2022
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- A total of 39,000 Chinese procurators have been appointed vice principals in 77,000 primary and middle schools, according to a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate submitted Tuesday to the ongoing national legislative session for deliberation.
The vice principals assist with schools' efforts in safeguarding the rights and interests of students and preventing juvenile delinquency, as well as participating in the safety management and law-based governance for schools.
