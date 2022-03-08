Home>>
China ups fight against financial crimes: report
(Xinhua) 11:13, March 08, 2022
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China has beefed up efforts to crack down on financial and securities-related crimes, according to a work report of the Supreme People's Court made public Tuesday.
China handled some 13,000 cases involving market manipulation, insider trading, illegal fund-raising and money laundering in 2021, said the report, which was submitted to the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress for review.
Courts nationwide concluded about 1.55 million financial disputes last year, according to the report.
