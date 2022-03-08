China's crackdown on environment-related crimes effective: report

March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The crackdown on environment-related crimes has yielded good results, according to a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

China prosecuted 49,000 people for illegal activities jeopardizing the environment last year, the first decline in eight years, said the report submitted Tuesday to the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress for review.

The activities highlighted in the report include illegal dumping of hazardous waste and smuggling imported waste, among others.

