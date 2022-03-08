China steps up efforts to nurture law-based business environment: report

Xinhua) 13:07, March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China's procuratorial authorities advanced work on creating a law-based business environment in 2021, according to a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Last year, they prosecuted 134,000 people on charges of disrupting the order of the market economy in 2021, as part of the country's effort to nurture a business environment that benefits market entities, according to the report submitted Tuesday to the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress for deliberation.

