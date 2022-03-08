NPC deputies interviewed via video link ahead of 2nd plenary meeting of annual session
Wang Shangdian, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Wang Xiaofei, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) Wang Shangdian (L), Li Hongliang (C) and Wang Xiaofei attend an interview via video link ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Li Hongliang, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Liu Faying, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Liu Xiya, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Guo Jianren, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Ge Minghua, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Lu Wenjun, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Yang Rong, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) Lu Wenjun, Yang Rong and Ge Minghua (from R to L) attend an interview via video link ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A journalist asks a question during an interview attended by deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) via video link ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
