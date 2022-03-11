Li Zhanshu presides over 3rd meeting of executive chairpersons of presidium of 5th session of 13th NPC

Xinhua) 08:15, March 11, 2022

Li Zhanshu, an executive chairman of the presidium of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presides over the third meeting of executive chairpersons of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

