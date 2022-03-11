Home>>
Two Sessions Spotlight: China-US economic relations now and in the future
(People's Daily App) 13:45, March 11, 2022
In 2021, China-US trade soared by nearly 30 percent to a record $756 billion, while the US trade deficit with China widened to $355 billion.
Behind the numbers, how are China-US economic ties? Tang Yao, an associate professor at the Guanghua School of Management of Peking University, stressed China’s capability to fill the US demand for goods, while seeing a stalemate in trade relations.
The economist believes that there will be more competition beyond the trade sector, such as in the tech sector, in the future for the two countries.
