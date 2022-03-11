Two Sessions Spotlight: China-US economic relations now and in the future

(People's Daily App) 13:45, March 11, 2022

In 2021, China-US trade soared by nearly 30 percent to a record $756 billion, while the US trade deficit with China widened to $355 billion.

Behind the numbers, how are China-US economic ties? Tang Yao, an associate professor at the Guanghua School of Management of Peking University, stressed China’s capability to fill the US demand for goods, while seeing a stalemate in trade relations.

The economist believes that there will be more competition beyond the trade sector, such as in the tech sector, in the future for the two countries.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)