Advisory: Schedule for NPC annual session on March 11

Xinhua) 08:47, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The following is the schedule for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday.

-- The fifth session of the 13th NPC will hold its closing meeting.

-- Premier Li Keqiang will meet the press after the closing meeting.

