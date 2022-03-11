Home>>
Advisory: Schedule for NPC annual session on March 11
(Xinhua) 08:47, March 11, 2022
BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The following is the schedule for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday.
-- The fifth session of the 13th NPC will hold its closing meeting.
-- Premier Li Keqiang will meet the press after the closing meeting.
