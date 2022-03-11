NPC deputy speaks up for workers engaged in new forms of employment

Chai Shanshan, a migrant worker born after 1985, is a mail handler at China Post in Shanghai. Chai, who is also a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), has followed closely the interests of migrant workers.

Chai believes couriers and delivery personnel should be better integrated into the cities they work in. He first brought their voices to the NPC last year. Under the supervision of the NPC, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, together with seven other relevant departments, jointly issued the “Guiding Opinions on Protecting Labour and Social Security Rights and Interests of Workers Engaged in New Forms of Employment.” It is a vivid example of how better protecting people’s livelihoods has once again become a reflection of the will of the nation.

During this year’s “Two Sessions,” Chai, in the hope that the rights and interests of grassroots-level workers would receive better protections, has raised a suggestion on making further improvements for outsourced and flexible employment. During the “Two Sessions”, we ventured out onto the streets to speak with some couriers, deliverymen and designated drivers to learn more about their own thoughts and feelings.

