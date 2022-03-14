Home>>
Full Text: Report on Work of NPC Standing Committee
(Xinhua) 15:01, March 14, 2022
BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Following is the full text of the Report on the Work of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC).
Delivered by chairman of the NPC Standing Committee Li Zhanshu on March 8, the report was approved at the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC on March 11.
Please see the attachment for the document. Enditem
Full Text: Report on Work of NPC Standing Committee
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
- China releases work report of NPC Standing Committee
- NPC deputy speaks up for workers engaged in new forms of employment
- Two Sessions Spotlight: China-US economic relations now and in the future
- NPC deputies bring better livelihood to rural residents
- Advisory: Schedule for NPC annual session on March 11
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.