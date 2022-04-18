China's top legislature starts standing committee session

Xinhua) 10:34, April 18, 2022

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, started its 34th session Monday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.

The session's agenda includes reviewing a draft law on futures and derivatives and a draft law on black soil conservation, as well as draft revisions to the Vocational Education Law, the Law on Physical Culture and Sports, and the Law on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Women.

Lawmakers will also consider electoral rules for the 14th NPC, and the ratification of the International Labour Organization's Forced Labour Convention, 1930, and the Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, 1957, among other bills and reports.

