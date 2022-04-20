Senior Chinese lawmakers meet amid legislative session

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 115th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmakers met on Tuesday during the country's ongoing legislative session.

The meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

The meeting heard reports on the deliberations of bills and suggestions for revisions to the normative documents under review. Based on the deliberations, revisions have been made to some of the draft normative documents, and draft legal decisions have been prepared.

The meeting also heard reports on bills related to deputy qualifications and personnel matters.

The meeting decided to submit the bills, revised drafts and draft decisions to the ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee for review.

