China's top legislature starts standing committee session

Xinhua) 17:01, June 21, 2022

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, started its 35th session Tuesday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.

The session's agenda includes reviewing a draft revision to the Law on Physical Culture and Sports, a draft black soil conservation law, a draft amendment to the Anti-monopoly Law, and a draft amendment to the procedural rules of the NPC Standing Committee.

Lawmakers will also review a draft law on telecom and online fraud, a draft revision to the Law on Quality and Safety of Agricultural Products, a draft Yellow River protection law, and a draft civil enforcement law, among other reports and bills.

