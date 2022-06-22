China's top legislature starts standing committee session

June 22, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the first plenary meeting of the 35th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, started its 35th session Tuesday in Beijing.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the session's first plenary meeting.

Lawmakers reviewed a draft revision to the Law on Physical Culture and Sports, a draft black soil conservation law, a draft amendment to the Anti-monopoly Law, and a draft amendment to the procedural rules of the NPC Standing Committee, all submitted by the NPC Constitution and Law Committee to the session.

In its reports to the session, the NPC Constitution and Law Committee said the four drafts are already relatively mature, and suggested the session adopt them.

Lawmakers also deliberated a draft law on telecom and online fraud, a draft revision to the Law on Quality and Safety of Agricultural Products, a draft Yellow River protection law, and a draft civil enforcement law, among other reports and bills.

