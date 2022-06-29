Chinese people directly elect 2.6 mln lawmakers at township, county levels

Xinhua) 15:47, June 29, 2022

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.6 million deputies to people's congresses at the township and county levels have been directly elected across China, a Chinese spokesperson said Wednesday.

Over 1 billion voters cast their ballots on a one-person-one-vote basis in the just-concluded elections for lawmakers at the two primary levels, said Song Rui, a senior official with the General Office of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, at a press conference.

This is an exemplar of China's whole-process people's democracy, Song added.

