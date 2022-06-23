Senior legislators meet to deliberate law drafts

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 119th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- The Council of Chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee held a meeting on Thursday in Beijing.

The meeting, presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, heard reports on proposed changes to a draft revision to the Law on Physical Culture and Sports, a draft black soil conservation law, a draft amendment to the Anti-monopoly Law, and a draft amendment to the procedural rules of the NPC Standing Committee.

Participants of the meeting also deliberated on the relevant drafts.

The meeting decided to submit the draft documents to the ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee for review.

