China's top legislature starts standing committee session

Xinhua) 08:58, August 31, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the first plenary meeting of the 36th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee and delivers a report on the enforcement of the Environmental Protection Law, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, started its 36th session Tuesday in Beijing.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the session's first plenary meeting, and delivered a report on the enforcement of the Environmental Protection Law.

The 13th NPC and its standing committee conducted law enforcement inspections on 10 laws and decisions on environmental protection, making contributions to fighting pollution and advancing ecological conservation, Li said.

From March to June, the NPC Standing Committee launched an inspection of the enforcement of the Environmental Protection Law, Li said, adding that China's environmental protection endeavors have brought about historic, transformative, and sweeping changes.

Noting that China's environmental pressure has not been fundamentally eased, and relevant laws have not been thoroughly enforced, Li called for efforts to adhere to a people-centered philosophy, improve the legal framework for environmental protection, and step up legal publicity and education.

Lawmakers deliberated a draft law on telecom and online fraud and a draft revision to the Law on Quality and Safety of Agricultural Products, both submitted by the NPC Constitution and Law Committee to the session.

In its reports to the session, the NPC Constitution and Law Committee said the two drafts are already relatively mature, and suggested the session adopt them.

The meeting reviewed a draft revision to the Law on the Protection of Wildlife, a draft revision to the Counter-Espionage Law, and a draft law on ecological conservation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Lawmakers also heard a report on the implementation of the plan for national economic and social development since this year, a report on the execution of budget since this year, two reports on tackling challenges of an ageing population, a report on the enforcement of the Law on the Popularization of Science and Technology, and a report on court reform.

The meeting heard explanations on the draft name lists of election councils members for the 14th NPC deputies from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the Macao SAR.

Lawmakers also reviewed a report on deputy qualifications and personnel-related bills.

