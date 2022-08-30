Home>>
China's top legislature starts standing committee session
(Xinhua) 16:06, August 30, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, started its 36th session Tuesday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.
The session's agenda includes reviewing a draft law on telecom and online fraud, a draft revision to the Law on Quality and Safety of Agricultural Products, and a draft revision to the Law on the Protection of Wildlife.
Lawmakers will also review a draft revision to the Counter-Espionage Law, a draft law on ecological conservation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, a report on the enforcement of the Environmental Protection Law, among other reports and bills.
