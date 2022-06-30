China's top legislature enacts 69 new laws in ten years

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China's National People's Congress (NPC) and its Standing Committee have enacted 69 new laws and revised 237 laws over the past decade, said the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

As of now, 292 laws are in force, said the department at a press conference Wednesday.

The NPC and its Standing Committee have accelerated the pace of legislative work while ensuring quality legislation. A batch of laws urgently needed for the country's governance and satisfying the people's growing needs for a better life were introduced or revised, said Wang Tiemin, deputy secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee.

Public opinion has been solicited on 217 draft laws over the past decade, and more than 3.8 million suggestions have been made by more than 1.2 million people.

Wang also noted that the NPC Standing Committee has constantly innovated forms and improved mechanisms in law enforcement inspection processes, combining on-the-spot inspections with random checks, questionnaires, and online researches.

