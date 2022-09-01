Top Chinese legislator calls for in-depth investigation, research from deputies

Xinhua) 10:16, September 01, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Wednesday called on his colleagues to carry out investigation and research by going deep into the realities of life so as to further improve their performance.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks in a workshop with NPC deputies attending the NPC Standing Committee session.

Highlighting the importance of investigation and research, Li said that research activities organized by the NPC Standing Committee should be enhanced and improved to help deputies better engage with the people, observe public sentiment, gather ideas from the people, and work to benefit their lives.

He praised the work of the incumbent NPC Standing Committee, saying that the research activities they organized for deputies have led to a raft of quality reports, which are of great help to law enforcement and the addressing of public concerns.

He asked deputies to find out the most common and prominent problems via more thorough investigation and research and put forward high-quality proposals and suggestions.

