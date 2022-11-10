Chinese prosecutors protect senior citizens from fraud

Xinhua) 09:42, November 10, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese prosecutors approved the arrest of 7,594 individuals and sued 8,516 in a nationwide crackdown on fraud in elderly care programs, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Wednesday.

Most of the crimes took the form of illegal fund-raising, scams, and manufacturing and sales of counterfeit or inferior products, said prosecutors at a press conference on the latest progress of the crackdown campaign.

Originally a six-month special campaign launched in April, the operation has become part of day-to-day law enforcement, according to authorities.

Prosecutors vowed a continued tough stance against such crimes and more help to bring more order to the sector. They will also take more efficacious measures to raise public awareness of the law and the danger of falling victim to such crimes.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)