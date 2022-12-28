China mulls revising law on marine environment protection

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft revision to the Marine Environment Protection Law to keep improving the country's marine environment.

The revision was submitted Tuesday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the top legislature, for a first reading.

Wang Hongyao, an official with the NPC's environment and resource protection committee, said the Marine Environment Protection Law, adopted in 1982 and amended three times, has played a vital role in protecting China's marine environment.

While overall improvements are evident in the marine environment, with faster progress in China's ecological conservation, the current version of the law no longer suits the new situation and needs revision, said Wang. Wang also pointed out insufficient pollution control efforts and unsound supervision and management systems.

The draft revision enhances overall planning and emphasizes comprehensive management, with improvements in ecological zoning, protection of marine life diversity, and integrated environmental protection of coastal and marine projects.

It also strengthens regulation over offshore dumping, improves rules on controlling pollution concerning ships and related activities, and promotes the development of green and low-carbon shipping.

